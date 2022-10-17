Financial Sector Update for 10/17/2022: SCHW, BK, BAC, GDOT

Financial stocks sprinted higher during Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 4.0%.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.3% to $19,542, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 0.5 basis points to 4.015%.

In company news, Charles Schwab (SCHW) was sinking 2.1% late in Monday trading, reversing a more than 2% gain that followed the discount broker reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.10 per share, improving on an $0.84 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.05 per share. Revenue grew 20% year-over-year to $5.50 billion, also exceeding the $5.42 million analyst mean.

Green Dot (GDOT) was sinking 1.3% this afternoon, paring most of a 9.5% retreat to its lowest share price since December 2015, after the payments processor Monday said CEO Dan Henry was fired and that George Gresham, who had been chief financial and operating officer at the company since October 2021, was selected to succeed him. Gresham also will continue as CFO and COO until a permanent successor for those positions is named.

To the upside, Bank of New York Mellon (BK) also gained 5.4% after Monday reporting an adjusted Q3 profit of $1.21 per share, improving on $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $1.08 per share. Total revenue rose 6% year-over-year to $4.28 billion, also beating the $4.2 billion Street view.

Bank of America (BAC) rose 6.3% after the money center bank reported net income of $0.81 per share for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, down from $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.03 per share. Revenue rose 7.6% over year-ago levels to $24.5 billion, also topping the $23.46 billion analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.