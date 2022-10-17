Financial Sector Update for 10/17/2022: BK, BAC, MUFG, USB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing nearly 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up nearly 6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 5% lower.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was nearly 5% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per diluted share, up from adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share.

Bank of America (BAC) was climbing nearly 5% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.81 per diluted share, down from $0.85 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) was up more than 2% after saying it has received approvals from US banking regulators for its pending sale of MUFG Union Bank to US Bancorp (USB).

