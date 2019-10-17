Financial Sector Update for 10/17/2019: MTB,MS,HOMB

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.41%

BAC -0.38%

WFC +0.14%

C +0.05%

USB +0.16%

Financial stocks were littled changed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing nearly 0.2% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was posting a more than 0.7% advance.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) M&T Bank (MTB) retreated 4.5% Thursday after the bank holding company reported Q3 net income of $3.50 per share, down from $3.56 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Morgan Stanley (MS) climbed 2% after early Thursday reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $1.21 per share, improving on a $1.17 per share profit for the brokerage during the year-ago period and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.12 per share. Net revenue rose 1.6% year-over-year to $10.03 billion, also topping the $9.63 billion analyst mean.

(-) Home BancShares (HOMB) fell nearly 3% in afternoon trading. The bank reported Q3 net income of $0.44 per share, trailing its $0.46 per share profit during the same quarter last year but matching the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 30. Total revenue also declined 2.4% from year-ago levels to $167.7 million but managed to edge out the $167.4 Street view.

