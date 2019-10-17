Banking
MTB

Financial Sector Update for 10/17/2019: MTB,MS,HOMB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.41%

BAC -0.38%

WFC +0.14%

C +0.05%

USB +0.16%

Financial stocks were littled changed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing nearly 0.2% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising less than 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was posting a more than 0.7% advance.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) M&T Bank (MTB) retreated 4.5% Thursday after the bank holding company reported Q3 net income of $3.50 per share, down from $3.56 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Morgan Stanley (MS) climbed 2% after early Thursday reporting adjusted Q3 net income of $1.21 per share, improving on a $1.17 per share profit for the brokerage during the year-ago period and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.12 per share. Net revenue rose 1.6% year-over-year to $10.03 billion, also topping the $9.63 billion analyst mean.

(-) Home BancShares (HOMB) fell nearly 3% in afternoon trading. The bank reported Q3 net income of $0.44 per share, trailing its $0.46 per share profit during the same quarter last year but matching the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 30. Total revenue also declined 2.4% from year-ago levels to $167.7 million but managed to edge out the $167.4 Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTB MS HOMB

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular