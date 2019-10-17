Banking
MS

Financial Sector Update for 10/17/2019: MS, KEY, MTB, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.59%

BAC: +0.56%

WFC: +0.73%

C: +0.58%

USB: -0.49%

Financial heavyweights were mostly higher in Thursday's pre-bell trading.

Early movers include:

(+) Morgan Stanley (MS), which was up 4% after booking Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, up from $1.17 during the year-ago quarter, and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $1.12.

(+) KeyCorp (KEY) was around 1% higher as it posted adjusted Q3 per-share earnings of $0.48, up from last year's $0.45 and above the consensus estimate of $0.46 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(=) M&T Bank (MTB) was flat after it reported Q3 operating earnings of $3.50 per share, down from $3.56 in the same period a year ago and missing the estimate of $3.59 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

