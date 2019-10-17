Financial Sector Update for 10/17/2019: AFH,PAGS,HOMB,MTB

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.73%

BAC +0.35%

WFC +0.32%

C +0.45%

USB +0.60%

Financial stocks were ending moderately higher in afternoon trade, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing over 0.3% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising almost 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was posting a nearly 0.7% advance.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) jumped over 33% on Thursday after the property and casualty insurer said a Nasdaq hearings panel has agreed to let the company to keep its stock listing, subject to Atlas filing the 10-K annual report for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2018, by Jan. 31, along with the 10-Q quarterly reports for the three months ended March 31, June 30 and Sept. 30 by the end of February. The hearings panel also granted the company's request to transfer its stock listing from the Nasdaq Global Select market to the Nasdaq Capital Market, effective immediately.

In other sector news:

(+) PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) rose more than 2% after the financial technology firm earlier Thursday priced a $653.3 million secondary offering of 16.75 million of its common shares now held by its parent company, Universo Online, at $39 each, or 1.3% under Wednesday closing price. PagSeguro did not receive any proceeds from the stock sale.

(-) Home BancShares (HOMB) fell nearly 1% in afternoon trading. The bank reported Q3 net income of $0.44 per share, trailing its $0.46 per share profit during the same quarter last year but matching the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 30. Total revenue also declined 2.4% from year-ago levels to $167.7 million but managed to edge out the $167.4 Street view.

(-) M&T Bank (MTB) retreated over 4% Thursday after the bank holding company reported Q3 net income of $3.50 per share, down from $3.56 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.