Financial Sector Update for 10/16/2023: SCHW, GS, AAPL, GM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

October 16, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) advancing by 0.7%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 2.5% higher and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 2.4%.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) was declining 0.6% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.77 per diluted share, down from $1.10 a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $4.61 billion, down from $5.50 billion.

Some Goldman Sachs Group (GS) senior executives want to exit the bank's remaining consumer lending business, particularly those linked with Apple (AAPL) products as well as credit cards with Apple and General Motors (GM), The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources. Goldman Sachs Group was advancing 0.9% pre-bell.

