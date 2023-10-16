News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 10/16/2023: SCHW, APCX, PAX

October 16, 2023 — 01:35 pm EDT

Financial stocks advanced in Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 0.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) increased 3.7% to $28,201, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries gained 8.7 basis points to 4.716%.

In economic news, the Empire State Manufacturing Survey's general business index dropped 6.5 points sequentially to -4.6 this month. That compares with a -6 reading expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Charles Schwab (SCHW) shares jumped 4.1% after the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings that topped estimates by analysts.

AppTech Payments (APCX) agreed to acquire Alliance Partners, the owner of software development firm FinZeo. AppTech shares fell 3.2%.

Patria Investments (PAX) agreed to a carve-out acquisition of a private equity solutions business from Abrdn for up to 100 million pounds ($122 million) in cash. Patria rose 1.2%.

