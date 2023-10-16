Financial Sector Update for 10/16/2023: AXP, SCHW, APCX, BEN

Financial stocks advanced in late Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) jumped 5.7% to $28,730, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries gained 8 basis points to 4.71%.

In economic news, the Empire State Manufacturing Survey's general business index dropped 6.5 points sequentially to -4.6 this month. That compares with a -6 reading expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, American Express (AXP) said it has a multiyear partnership with Formula 1 to serve as its official payments partner in the Americas. Its shares rose 1.3%.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) shares jumped 4.7% after the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings that topped estimates by analysts.

Franklin Templeton, a subsidiary of Franklin Resources (BEN), said Monday that it's partnering with Venerable to provide sub-advisory services to certain funds under the Venerable Variable Insurance Trust. Franklin Resources shares rose 1.4%

AppTech Payments (APCX) agreed to acquire Alliance Partners, the owner of software development firm FinZeo. AppTech shares fell 4%.

