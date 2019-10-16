Financial Sector Update for 10/16/2019: AXS,FULT,IBKR

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.43%

BAC +1.93%

WFC -1.17%

C -2.13%

USB +1.37%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, including a nearly 0.2% slide for the NYSE Financial Index while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling almost 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising over 0.8%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) AXIS Capital Holdings (AXS) was edging higher Wednesday afternoon, overcoming an early decline, after saying it would no longer underwrite new insurance policies for the construction of new thermal coal and oil sands projects or for companies that generate more than 30% of the power from coal or hold 20% of their reserves in oil sands, effective with the start of 2020. Renewals will be considered on a case-by-case basis until the end of 2022, it said.

In other sector news:

(-) Fulton Financial (FULT) slipped fractionally after the bank holding company said late Tuesday its board authorized a new stock buyback program for up to $100 million of its outstanding shares through the end of 2020. The bank also said it repurchased $48 million of its stock during the three months ended Sept. 30, completing its existing stock buyback plan announced in March.

(-) Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) fell 1.5% after the electronic broker late Tuesday reported a drop in GAAP net income to $0.45 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30 compared with a $0.51 per share profit during the same quarter last year and also missing the Capital IQ consenus expecting $0.49 per share.

