Banking
ALLY

Financial Sector Update for 10/16/2019: ALLY, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, IBKR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.05%

BAC: +1.98%

WFC: -0.22%

C: -0.17%

USB: +1.53%

Financial giants were mixed pre-market Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Ally Financial (ALLY), which was up 0.3%, after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $1.01, up from $0.91 during the year-ago quarter, and beating the Capital IQ consensus forecasts of $0.98.

(-) Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR), which was down 1% after the company reported mixed third-quarter results late on Tuesday, with revenue growth beating forecasts while earnings slipped from a year ago, and missed guidance due in part to a currency diversification strategy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALLY JPM BAC WFC C

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular