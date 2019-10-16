Financial Sector Update for 10/16/2019: ALLY, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, IBKR

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.05%

BAC: +1.98%

WFC: -0.22%

C: -0.17%

USB: +1.53%

Financial giants were mixed pre-market Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Ally Financial (ALLY), which was up 0.3%, after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $1.01, up from $0.91 during the year-ago quarter, and beating the Capital IQ consensus forecasts of $0.98.

(-) Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR), which was down 1% after the company reported mixed third-quarter results late on Tuesday, with revenue growth beating forecasts while earnings slipped from a year ago, and missed guidance due in part to a currency diversification strategy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.