Financial Sector Update for 10/15/2021: XP,GS,SCHW

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) rising 1.4% each.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

In company news, XP (XP) rose 9.1% following a JPMorgan upgrade of the Brazilian financial technology company to overweight from neutral.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) climbed 3% after the company reported an increase in non-GAAP Q3 net income to $0.84 per share compared with its $0.51 per share adjusted profit last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.03 per share. Revenue grew 86.5% year over year to $4.57 billion, also topping the $4.52 billion Street view.

Goldman Sachs' (GS) added 2.6% after reporting better-than-expected Q3 financial results amid a surge in investment banking revenue as merger and acquisition volume and capital markets activity accelerated. It earned $14.93 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $8.98 last year, while revenue increased 26% to $13.61 billion. Wall Street had been looking for $10.11 per share and $11.62 billion, respectively.

