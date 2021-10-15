Financial Sector Update for 10/15/2021: FUTU, PNC, TFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently gaining 0.98% in value. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% higher, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

Futu Holdings (FUTU) said it is in compliance with all regulatory requirements and rules in place for the protection of personal information in China. The company issued the statement after an unnamed Chinese media outlet questioned the ability of certain online brokers, including Futu, to manage the personal information of Chinese investors for cross-border trading of stocks in compliance with the requirements of China's Personal Information Protection Law, being implemented Nov. 1. Futu was down more than 3% in recent trading.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) was declining by more than 2% as it reported Q3 earnings of $3.30 per diluted share, down from prior-year earnings of $3.39 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated EPS of $3.37.

Truist Financial (TFC) was marginally gaining as it posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, up from $0.97 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $1.20.

