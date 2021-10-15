Financial Sector Update for 10/15/2021: BSBR,GET,XP,GS,SCHW

Financial stocks extended their Friday advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) also was ahead 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing less than 0.1%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.3%, giving back a midday gain.

In company news, Banco Santander (BSBR) rose 5.7% ahead of the planned spinoff Monday morning of its Getnet Brazil merchant payments division into a standalone company and the start of trading of Getnet common and preferred shares on Brazil's B3 Exchange. Getnet American depository shares also are slated to begin trading in the US under the GET ticker symbol on Oct. 22.

Goldman Sachs' (GS) added 3.8% after reporting better-than-expected Q3 financial results amid a surge in investment banking revenue as merger and acquisition volume and capital markets activity accelerated. It earned $14.93 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $8.98 last year, while revenue increased 26% to $13.61 billion. Wall Street had been looking for $10.11 per share and $11.62 billion, respectively.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) climbed 3.3% after the company reported an increase in non-GAAP Q3 net income to $0.84 per share compared with its $0.51 per share adjusted profit last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.03 per share. Revenue grew 86.5% year over year to $4.57 billion, also topping the $4.52 billion Street view.

XP (XP) rose 7.9% following a JPMorgan upgrade of the Brazilian financial technology company to overweight from neutral.

