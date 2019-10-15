Financial Sector Update for 10/15/2019: PAGS,JPM,QIWI

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +4.28%

BAC +3.35%

WFC +3.75%

C +2.19%

USB +1.22%

Financial stocks were mostly higher in afternoon trading, including a 1.4% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing 1.9%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.8%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) dropped more than 13% after the financial technology firm Tuesday disclosed plans for a secondary offering of 16.75 million of its common shares now held by Brazilian web content company Universo Online, which is also PagSeguro's parent company. PagSeguro will not receive any proceeds from the upcoming stock sale.

In other sector news:

(+) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) rose more than 4% after the bank reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results, earning $2.68 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, improving on a $2.34 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the $2.49 per share Capital IQ consensus. Net revenue grew 7.3% year-over-year to $29.3 billion, also topping the $28.5 billion Street view.

(-) Qiwi (QIWI) was 5% lower after the Russian payments processor said Vladislav Poshmorga will step down Oct. 8 as chief financial officer, citing personal reasons, and will be succeeded on an interim basis by deputy CFO Varvara Kiseleva. The company said it will be starting the search for a permanent CFO swiftly.

