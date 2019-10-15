Financial Sector Update for 10/15/2019: JPM, GS, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +2.26%

BAC: +0.86%

WFC: -0.37%

C: -0.34%

USB: Flat

Financial giants were mixed pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) JPMorgan Chase (JPM), which was gaining over 2% in value as it reported Q3 earnings of $2.68 per share, up from $2.34 in the same period a year ago. That topped the estimate of $2.45 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Goldman Sachs (GS) was down more than 2% after booking Q3 per-share earnings of $4.79 on a GAAP basis, down from last year's $6.28 and below the consensus estimate of $4.88 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Wells Fargo (WFC) was declining by less than 1% as it reported Q3 earnings below Street views, citing legal costs. The San Francisco-based bank holding company reported Q3 EPS of $0.92, down from $1.13 a year earlier and below the Street view of $1.22.

