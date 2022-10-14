Financial Sector Update for 10/14/2022: MUFG, USB, FRC, MS, WFC

Financial stocks were finishing lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both dropping around 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 3.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.4%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.6% to $19,226, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5.8 basis points to 4.01%.

In company news, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) dropped 1% after US Bank (USB) Friday said it has now received all of the approvals it needs from US regulators to complete its acquisition of the Japanese financial conglomerate's MUFG Union Bank chain. US Bancorp shares were 3.7% higher late in Friday trading after also reporting a 7.5% year-over-year increase in Q3 to $6.33 billion, topping the $6.21 billion analyst mean, while its $1.16-per-share profit matched Wall Street expectations.

First Republic Bank (FRC) dropped over 14% after the bank holding company reported a nearly 17% increase in Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels, rising to $1.52 billion during the three months ended Sept. 30 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $1.55 billion in Q3 revenue.

Morgan Stanley (MS) fell 4.7% after the brokerage reported an 11.9% drop in Q3 revenue from year-ago levels, dropping to $12.99 billion during the September quarter and lagging the $13.31 billion analyst mean.

Wells Fargo (WFC) rose 2.6%. The financial services company reported Q3 net income of $0.85 per share, down from $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, and compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.09 per share profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.