Financial Sector Update for 10/14/2022: MS, C, WFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 3%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down over 2%.

Wells Fargo (WFC) posted Q3 earnings of $0.85 per diluted share, down from $1.17 the year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.09. Wells Fargo was recently climbing past 3%.

Citigroup (C) reported Q3 EPS of $1.63 per diluted share, down from $2.15 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.44. Citigroup was over 1% higher recently.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was slipping past 1% after it reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.53, down from $2.04 a year earlier. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.51.

