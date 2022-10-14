Financial Sector Update for 10/14/2022: FRC,MS,WFC

Banking
Financial stocks were lower this afternoon but outperforming most other sectors during Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 2.0%.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.2% to $19,314, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 6.8 basis points to 4.02%.

In company news, First Republic Bank (FRC) dropped nearly 15% after the bank holding company reported a nearly 17% increase in Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels, rising to $1.52 billion during the three months ended Sept. 30 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $1.55 billion in Q3 revenue.

Morgan Stanley (MS) fell 4.6% after the brokerage reported an 11.9% drop in Q3 revenue from year-ago levels, dropping to $12.99 billion during the September quarter and lagging the $13.31 billion analyst mean.

Wells Fargo (WFC) rose 3.2% after the financial services company reported Q3 net income of $0.85 per share, down from $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.09 per share profit for the September quarter.

