Financial Sector Update for 10/14/2019: VNO,AJG,BX

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.37%

BAC +0.45%

WFC +0.37%

C +0.47%

USB -0.18%

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the the NYSE Financial Index slipped fractionally while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising slightly. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead almost 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) declined fractionally after the real estate investment trust Monday said it expects recent asset sales to increase its Q3 funds from operations by $0.57 per share, although those gains will not affect its adjusted financial results for the three months ended Sept. 30.

In other sector news:

(+) Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) inched higher on Monday after the insurance brokerage company announced its purchase of Swedish broker Proinova for an undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to increase the company's capabilities and product offerings as it expands in Scandinavia, CEO J. Patrick Gallagher Jr said.

(-) Blackstone Group (BX) was dropping 1.2% in recent trade after Bank of America Merrill Lynch Monday lowered its investment recommendation on the alternative asset manager to neutral from buy previously while also setting a $52 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.