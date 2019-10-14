Financial Sector Update for 10/14/2019: HSBC, MCC, AJG, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.38%

BAC: -0.38%

WFC: -0.22%

C: -0.46%

USB: -Flat

Financial majors were mostly retreating pre-market Monday.

In other sector news:

(-) HSBC Holdings (HSBC) is planning to re-introduce First Direct, its telephone and internet-based retail banking brand, with new features in a bid to attract younger customers and compete with rivals in the digital space, the Financial Times reported. HSBC Holdings was declining in recent trading.

(=) Medley Capital (MCC) was unchanged after saying a go-shop process did not produce a superior proposal to its merger agreement with Sierra Income Corp.

(=) Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) was flat as it acquired Swedish insurance broker Proinova for an undisclosed amount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.