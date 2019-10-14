Financial Sector Update for 10/14/2019: CMCT,VNO,AJG,BX

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +0.11%

BAC +0.54%

WFC +0.27%

C +0.19%

USB -0.29%

Financial stocks were ending mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index falling less than 0.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising slightly more than 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead over 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) was hanging on a 1% gain in late Monday trade after saying an affiliate of the CIM Group acquired about 2.5 million of the real estate investment trust's common shares at $19.17 apiece. Following the $47.3 million investment, the privately held CIM Group, its executives and directors of the trust own a combined 19% of its outstanding stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) inched higher on Monday after the insurance brokerage company announced its purchase of Swedish broker Proinova for an undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to increase the company's capabilities and product offerings as it expands in Scandinavia, CEO J. Patrick Gallagher Jr said.

(-) Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) declined fractionally after the real estate investment trust Monday said it expects recent asset sales to increase its Q3 funds from operations by $0.57 per share, although those gains will not affect its adjusted financial results for the three months ended Sept. 30.

(-) Blackstone Group (BX) was dropping 1.2% in late trade after Bank of America Merrill Lynch Monday lowered its investment recommendation on the alternative asset manager to neutral from buy while also setting a $52 price target.

