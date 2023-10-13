News & Insights

Banking
JPM

Financial Sector Update for 10/13/2023: JPM, WFC, PGR

October 13, 2023 — 01:42 pm EDT

Financial stocks were steady in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) little changed.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was shedding 0.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was declining 0.1% to $26,735, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 7.4 basis points to 4.64%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to 63 in October from 68.1 in September, compared with expectations for 67 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, JPMorgan (JPM) reported Q3 results that topped market expectations, as the bank logged higher net interest income and lower credit costs. Its shares rose 1.6%.

Wells Fargo (WFC) also reported better-than-expected Q3 results, as it benefited from higher rates and investments in its businesses. Wells Fargo shares added 2.3%.

Progressive (PGR) shares jumped past 7% after the insurer reported that earnings and net premiums written increased in Q3.

