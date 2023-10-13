Financial Sector Update for 10/13/2023: C, WFC, JPM

Financial stocks were higher premarket Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 2.4% higher, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 2.5%.

Citigroup (C) was up 3% pre-bell Friday after reporting Q3 earnings, excluding divestiture-related impacts, of $1.52 per diluted share, up from $1.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) reported Q3 EPS Friday of $1.48, up from $0.86 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.24. The company's shares were up 3.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) was up 1.5%, after reporting Q3 adjusted EPS of $4.33, up from $3.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $3.97.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.