Financial Sector Update for 10/13/2023: BLK, JPM, WFC, PGR

Financial stocks were mixed in late Friday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index shed 0.3%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) eased 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 0.3% to $26,766.5, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries fell 8.4 basis points to 4.63%.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to 63 in October from 68.1 in September, compared with expectations for 67 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, BlackRock (BLK) on Friday reported Q3 adjusted earnings that topped Wall Street's estimates, while net inflows slumped. Its shares fell 1.8%.

JPMorgan (JPM) reported Q3 results that topped market expectations as the bank logged higher net interest income and lower credit costs. Its shares rose 1.6%.

Wells Fargo (WFC) reported better-than-expected Q3 results, benefiting from higher rates and investments in its businesses. The bank's shares added 3%.

Progressive (PGR) shares jumped 7.5% after the insurer reported earnings and net premiums written increased in Q3.

