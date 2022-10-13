Financial Sector Update for 10/13/2022: NVEI, NVEI.TO, GS, AAPL, PGR

Financial stocks rallied Thursday with the broader markets, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 3.4% in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was flat and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 1.8%.

Bitcoin was up 0.2% to $19,159, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 1.3 basis points to 3.915%.

In company news, Nuvei (NVEI) rose 1.5% after Thursday announcing a new contract with Lottomatica calling on the Canadian payments-technology firm to assist the Italian sports-betting company re-platforms its digital services. Financial terms and other contract details were not disclosed.

Goldman Sachs (GS) added 4% after Apple (AAPL) Thursday said customers will soon be able to open a Goldman high-yield savings account and make automatic deposits of their cash rewards from using its Apple Cards and Apple Wallet apps.

Progressive (PGR) fell 0.2%, paring almost of a more than 9% decline earlier Thursday, after Q3 results from the home and auto insurance company trailed analyst estimates.

