Banking
BLK

Financial Sector Update for 10/13/2022: BLK, STT, BCS, BFST, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining nearly 2%, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was down nearly 4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was nearly 5% higher.

BlackRock (BLK) shares were retreating more than 3% after the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $9.55 per diluted share, down from $11.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $7.27.

State Street's (STT) State Street Global Advisors said it is collaborating with Barclays' (BCS) research business to develop and manage a range of active systematic fixed income strategies. Barclays stock was nearly 4% higher while State Street was slipping past 2% recently.

Business First Bancshares (BFST) shares were down past 3% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 2.5 million common shares at $20 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLKSTTBCSBFSTXLF

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular