Financial Sector Update for 10/13/2022: BLK, STT, BCS, BFST, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was declining nearly 2%, while the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was down nearly 4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) was nearly 5% higher.

BlackRock (BLK) shares were retreating more than 3% after the company reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $9.55 per diluted share, down from $11.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $7.27.

State Street's (STT) State Street Global Advisors said it is collaborating with Barclays' (BCS) research business to develop and manage a range of active systematic fixed income strategies. Barclays stock was nearly 4% higher while State Street was slipping past 2% recently.

Business First Bancshares (BFST) shares were down past 3% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 2.5 million common shares at $20 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.