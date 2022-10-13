Financial Sector Update for 10/13/2022: BFST, NVEI, NVEI.TO, GS, AAPL, PGR

Financial stocks rallied Thursday with the broader markets, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 3.7% in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was flat and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was climbing 1.8%.

Bitcoin was up 1.1% to $19,363, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 5.0 basis points to 3.952%.

In company news, Business First Bancshares (BFST) slid 2.1% after the bank holding company overnight announced a $50 million public offering of 2.5 million shares priced at $20 apiece, or $9% under Wednesday's closing price.

To the upside, Progressive (PGR) was 1% higher, reversing a more than 9% decline earlier Thursday that followed the home and auto insurer reporting a Q3 profit of $0.20 per share, up $0.01 per share over year-ago levels but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.20 per share. Net premiums written increased 4.6% to $13.02 billion, also lagging the $13.40 billion analyst mean.

Nuvei (NVEI) rose 1.4% after Thursday announcing a new contract with Lottomatica calling on the Canadian payments-technology firm to assist the Italian sports-betting company re-platforms its digital services. Financial terms and other contract details were not disclosed.

Goldman Sachs (GS) added 4% after Apple (AAPL) Thursday said customers will soon be able to open a Goldman high-yield savings account and make automatic deposits of their cash rewards from using its Apple Cards and Apple Wallet apps.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.