Financial Sector Update for 10/12/2023: TRU, BTOG, RITM, SCU, GS

Financial stocks were decreasing in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 4.1%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was shedding 1.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was 0.7% lower at $26,669, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 10 basis points to 4.70%.

In economic news, the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose 0.4% in September, ahead of expectations for a 0.3% increase in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.6% gain in August, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In company news, TransUnion (TRU) said Thursday it agreed to settle two matters with federal regulators for $23 million. Its shares dropped 4%.

Bit Origin (BTOG) shares fell 5% after it said Thursday it ceased crypto mining operations at its Indiana facility and gradually moved the business to the Wyoming facility.

Rithm Capital (RITM) and Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) said Thursday they have amended their merger agreement, increasing Rithm's offer for Sculptor to $12 per share, up 7.6% from the original price of $11.15 per share. Rithm shares were down 1.2%, while Sculptor rose 2.4%.

Goldman Sachs (GS) filed for arbitration against Malaysia in the London Court of International Arbitration, alleging that the government violated obligations under their settlement deal over the 1MDB corruption scandal, according to reports. Goldman shares were down 1%.

