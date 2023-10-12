Financial Sector Update for 10/12/2023: GS, ARES, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently gaining 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.5% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.7%.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) filed for arbitration against Malaysia in the London Court of International Arbitration, alleging that the government violated certain obligations under their settlement deal over the multi-billion dollar 1MDB corruption scandal, according to reports. Goldman Sachs Group was slightly higher pre-bell.

Ares Management (ARES) was advancing 0.8% after it introduced the Ares European Strategic Income Fund.

