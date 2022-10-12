Financial Sector Update for 10/12/2022: SBNY,COIN,FOXO,UVE,VIRT

Financial stocks were hanging on for narrow gains late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.9%.

Bitcoin was advancing 0.6% to $19,127, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 3.7 basis points to 3.902%.

In company news, Signature Bank (SBNY) was rising 0.5% shortly before Wednesday's closing bell after the bank holding company said customers on Coinbase's (COIN) cryptocurrency trading platform to fund and settle their accounts in real-time through Signature's Signet digital payments platform. Coinbase shares were 0.1% lower in late trade.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) rose 2.2% after Citigroup began coverage of the financial services company with a buy stock rating and a $26 price target.

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) gained 9.7% after the property and casualty insurer late Tuesday said it expects around $1 billion in gross ultimate losses resulting from Hurricane Ian, well below its $3 billion reinsurance tower.

FOXO Technologies (FOXO) soared Wednesday, climbing over 58% in afternoon trade, after saying its FOXO Life distribution unit has begun offering life insurance products in California after recruiting BGA Insurance to be its distribution partner in the state.

