Financial Sector Update for 10/12/2022: FOXO,UVE,VIRT

Financial stocks were trending higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.1% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.9%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.2% to $19,103, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 2.6 basis points to 3.913%.

In company news, FOXO Technologies (FOXO) soared Wednesday, climbing over 58% in afternoon trade, after saying its FOXO Life distribution unit has begun offering life insurance products in California after recruiting BGA Insurance to be its distribution partner in the state.

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) gained 9% after the property and casualty insurer late Tuesday said it expects around $1 billion in gross ultimate losses resulting from Hurricane Ian, well below its $3 billion reinsurance tower.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) rose 2.4% after Citigroup began coverage of the financial services company with a buy stock rating and a $26 price target.

