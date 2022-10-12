Financial Sector Update for 10/12/2022: AB, UVE, JPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slipping by 0.05% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 0.39%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.20% higher.

AllianceBernstein Holding (AB) reported preliminary assets under management of $613 billion as of Sept. 30, down from $667 billion at the end of August. Separately, the company named Erin Bigley as its chief responsibility officer. AllianceBernstein was more than 4% higher recently.

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) was up more than 3% after saying it expects its overall gross ultimate loss from Hurricane Ian to be about $1 billion, well below its $3 billion reinsurance tower, with projected net exposure limited to retentions at its insurance and captive insurance entity units.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was marginally higher after saying it will extend philanthropic commitments of $3 million each for five organizations to grow the number of climate-resilient affordable housing models.

