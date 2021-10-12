Financial Sector Update for 10/12/2021: TIPT, UMPQ, COLB, BX, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) recently declining by 0.26%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.04% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.19%.

Tiptree Financial (TIPT) was rallying past 19% after saying its insurance subsidiary, The Fortegra Group, received a strategic investment of $200 million from Warburg Pincus.

Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) was advancing less than 1% after Columbia Banking System (COLB) said it has agreed to combine with the company under an all-stock deal

Blackstone Group (BX) and Hipgnosis Song Management, or HSM, said they entered a $1 billion partnership backed by Blackstone-managed funds to buy music rights and manage catalogues. Blackstone was slightly higher in recent trading.

