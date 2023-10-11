Financial Sector Update for 10/11/2023: NCR, BCO, CWBC, CVCY, ALLY

Financial stocks were lower in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index down 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was falling 2.7% to $26,641, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 6 basis points to 4.6%.

In economic news, the US producer price index rose 0.5% in September, above the 0.3% gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and compared with the 0.7% increase in August.

In company news, NCR (NCR) is in advanced talks to merge its automated teller machine business with Brinks (BCO), creating a combined company worth around $12 billion, including debt, Reuters reported. NCR shares rose 2.3%, and Brinks fell more than 4%.

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) said they have entered into an agreement to merge in an all-stock deal valued at $99.4 million. Community West Bancshares tumbled 8% while Central Valley Community Bancorp rose 2.6%.

Ally Financial (ALLY) shares dropped 3.8% after it said Wednesday that Chief Executive Jeffrey Brown will be stepping down early next year.

