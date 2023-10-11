News & Insights

Banking
CWBC

Financial Sector Update for 10/11/2023: CWBC, CVCY, BX, DIS, LAZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

October 11, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was almost 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.1%.

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) said they have entered into an agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction valued at $99.4 million. Community West Bancshares was down more than 1% while Central Valley Community Bancorp was climbing 1.8% pre-bell.

Blackstone (BX) has held early talks with Walt Disney (DIS) over its potential acquisition of a stake in the latter's media operations in India, according to reports. Blackstone was advancing 0.1% in recent premarket activity.

Lazard (LAZ) said it had preliminary assets under management of $228.26 billion as of Sept. 30, down from $237.34 billion at the end of August. Lazard was inactive pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CWBC
CVCY
BX
DIS
LAZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.