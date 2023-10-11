Financial Sector Update for 10/11/2023: CWBC, CVCY, BX, DIS, LAZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.4%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was almost 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 1.1%.

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) said they have entered into an agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction valued at $99.4 million. Community West Bancshares was down more than 1% while Central Valley Community Bancorp was climbing 1.8% pre-bell.

Blackstone (BX) has held early talks with Walt Disney (DIS) over its potential acquisition of a stake in the latter's media operations in India, according to reports. Blackstone was advancing 0.1% in recent premarket activity.

Lazard (LAZ) said it had preliminary assets under management of $228.26 billion as of Sept. 30, down from $237.34 billion at the end of August. Lazard was inactive pre-bell.

