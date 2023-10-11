News & Insights

Banking
Financial Sector Update for 10/11/2023: CLSK, CWBC, CVCY, ALLY

October 11, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks rose in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was falling 2.5% to $26,715, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 6 basis points to 4.6%.

In economic news, the US producer price index rose 0.5% in September, above the 0.3% gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and compared with the 0.7% increase in August.

In company news, CleanSpark (CLSK) said it acquired 4.4 exahashes per second of Antminer S21 bitcoin mining machines for $12.4 million. Its shares eased 0.1%.

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) said they agreed to merge in an all-stock deal valued at $99.4 million. Community West Bancshares tumbled 4.8% while Central Valley Community Bancorp rose 5.8%.

Ally Financial (ALLY) shares dropped 1.8% after the company said Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Brown will be stepping down early next year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

