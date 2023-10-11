Financial Sector Update for 10/11/2023: CLSK, CWBC, CVCY, ALLY

Financial stocks rose in late Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.5%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 1.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was falling 2.5% to $26,715, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 6 basis points to 4.6%.

In economic news, the US producer price index rose 0.5% in September, above the 0.3% gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and compared with the 0.7% increase in August.

In company news, CleanSpark (CLSK) said it acquired 4.4 exahashes per second of Antminer S21 bitcoin mining machines for $12.4 million. Its shares eased 0.1%.

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) said they agreed to merge in an all-stock deal valued at $99.4 million. Community West Bancshares tumbled 4.8% while Central Valley Community Bancorp rose 5.8%.

Ally Financial (ALLY) shares dropped 1.8% after the company said Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Brown will be stepping down early next year.

