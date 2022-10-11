Financial Sector Update for 10/11/2022: NLY,COIN,GOOGL,GOOG,PB,FICO

Financial stocks were dropping in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.3% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index still was climbing 0.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.6%.

Bitcoin was falling 1.2% at $19,011, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 5.1 basis points to 3.939%.

In company news, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) rose over 11% after the real estate investment trust Tuesday said it likely generated earnings during the three months ended Sept. 30 likely exceeding its previously announced plans to pay a Q3 dividend of $0.88 per share. Under federal tax law, a REIT is exempt from paying income tax on its earnings as long as it distributes 90% of earnings among its shareholders.

Coinbase (COIN) gained 3.9% after Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG) Tuesday announced a partnership with the cryptocurrency trading platform company, beginning with a new program allowing customers to use digital currencies to pay for Google cloud services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB) gained 1.8% after Tuesday announcing a pair of deals worth a combined $570 million in cash and stock and adding 21 more bank branches for the company throughout Texas. It will pay $93.4 million in cash and issue around 3.6 million of the common shares for First Bancshares of Texas and its 16 FirstCapital bank locations as well as paying $64.1 million in cash and issuing 3.6 million shares for FirstCapital Bank of Texas subsidiary, as well as Lone Star State Bancshares and its Lone Star State Bank of West Texas subsidiary.

Fair Issac (FICO) rose 2.1% after the financial analytics company said its board of directors has authorized an open-ended, $500 million stock buyback program. The new plan replaces the company's previous $500 million share repurchase program that ran from late January through earlier this month.

