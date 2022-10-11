Banking
Financial Sector Update for 10/11/2022: BAC, HSBC, CNS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently declining by 0.4%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were down 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% higher.

Bank of America (BAC) said it has expanded its CashPro Payment application programming interface, or API, to support the 24/7 processing of payments. Bank of America shares were lower by 0.7% recently.

HSBC's (HSBC) global private banking unit has started operating in Chengdu and Hangzhou, China, amid expectations for strong demand for wealth management services, Reuters reported, citing a company statement. HSBC was declining by 0.4% in recent market activity.

Cohen & Steers (CNS) was 0.4% lower after it reported preliminary assets under management of $79.2 billion as of Sept. 30, down from $89.79 billion a month ago.

