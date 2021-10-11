Financial Sector Update for 10/11/2021: SOFI,AJG,NRZ,GS

Financial stocks made minimal headway early Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) slipped 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Sector Index climbed 0.6% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) was up 0.2%.

In company news, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) rose almost 13% after Morgan Stanley Monday began coverage of the online lender's stock with an overweight rating and a $25 price target.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) climbed almost 1% after the the insurance broker announced the purchase of River Valley Capital Insurance, which provides retail property and casualty insurance services for the trucking industry, along with plans to acquire wholesale specialists SeaCoast Underwriters. Financial terms of either transaction were not disclosed.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) was fractionally higher after the mortgage securities investment company disclosed plans to acquire business lender Genesis Capital from affiliates of Goldman Sachs (GS), funding the deal with available cash and asset-based financing through Goldman Sachs.

