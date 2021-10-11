Banking
Financial Sector Update for 10/11/2021: FINV, KKR, GS, NRZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLF) was recently gaining 0.38%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.81% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.87%.

FinVolution Group (FINV) was almost 4% higher after saying its Indonesian financial application, AdaKami, is partnering with local lender PT Bank Jago.

KKR (KKR) shares were advancing more than 1% after saying it appointed Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall co-chief executive officers, effective immediately. KKR also said it is combining with KKR Holdings L.P.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) announced an agreement with affiliates of Goldman Sachs (GS) to buy business purpose lender Genesis Capital. NRZ shares were marginally lower while Goldman Sachs shares were up 0.6% in premarket trading.

