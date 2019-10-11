Financial Sector Update for 10/11/2019: STRM,BRO,STT,NM

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +2.85%

BAC +2.62%

WFC +2.03%

C +3.12%

USB +1.79%

Financial stocks continued to advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 1.9% in value while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing over 2.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising more than 1.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) climbed over 6% after Friday saying selected executives and directors at the financial software and billing processor company were participating in a $9.7 million private placement of nearly 9.5 million of its common shares priced at $1.02 apiece. Streamline is expecting to use $5.8 million of the net proceeds to redeem all 2.9 million of its Series A convertible preferred stock - representing a 33.3% discount to their current $8.7 million book value.

In other sector news:

(+) State Street (STT) rose more than 3% on Friday. Raymond James earlier trimmed its price target for the custodial bank company by $3 to $69 a share while reiterating its strong buy rating for the company's stock.

(+) Manning & Napier (MN) was more than 8% higher this afternoon. The investment advisor reported $20.5 billion in assets under management during September, down 1.0% from $20.7 billion in assets at the end of August.

(+) Brown & Brown (BRO) was fractionally higher on Friday after the insurance brokerage said it has acquired Poole Professional Cos for an undisclosed amount. Brown & Brown is expecting to operate Poole as a stand-alone office within its retail segment under the leadership of Chris Poole.

