Financial Sector Update for 10/11/2019: CG, BRO, MN, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Published

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.73%

BAC: +1.90%

WFC: +1.44%

C: +2.08%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were mostly gaining pre-market Friday.

In other sector news:

(=) Carlyle Group (CG) and Bain Capital have been shortlisted to participate in the next round of bidding for the $6.8 billion chemical unit of Hitachi Ltd., Reuters reported, citing sources. Carlyle Group was unchanged after the news.

(=) Brown & Brown (BRO) was flat after it acquired substantially all of the assets of Poole Professional Cos., a risk management provider, for an undisclosed amount.

(=) Manning & Napier (MN) was unchanged after it reported preliminary assets under management of $20.5 billion in September compared with $20.7 billion in August.

