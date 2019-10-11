Financial Sector Update for 10/11/2019: CG, BRO, MN, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: +1.73%
BAC: +1.90%
WFC: +1.44%
C: +2.08%
USB: Flat
Top financial stocks were mostly gaining pre-market Friday.
In other sector news:
(=) Carlyle Group (CG) and Bain Capital have been shortlisted to participate in the next round of bidding for the $6.8 billion chemical unit of Hitachi Ltd., Reuters reported, citing sources. Carlyle Group was unchanged after the news.
(=) Brown & Brown (BRO) was flat after it acquired substantially all of the assets of Poole Professional Cos., a risk management provider, for an undisclosed amount.
(=) Manning & Napier (MN) was unchanged after it reported preliminary assets under management of $20.5 billion in September compared with $20.7 billion in August.
