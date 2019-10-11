Financial Sector Update for 10/11/2019: BRO, STT, NM

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +2.25%

BAC +1.92%

WFC +1.74%

C +2.45%

USB +1.51%

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, including a more than 1.8% gain for the NYSE Financial Index while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were climbing almost 1.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising nearly 0.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Brown & Brown (BRO) was fractionally higher on Friday after the insurance brokerage said it has acquired Poole Professional Cos for an undisclosed amount. Brown & Brown is expecting to operate Poole as a stand-alone office within its retail segment under the leadership of Chris Poole.

In other sector news:

(+) State Street (STT) rose more than 3% on Friday. Raymond James earlier trimmed its price target for the custodial bank company by $3 to $69 a share while reiterating its strong buy rating for the company's stock.

(+) Manning & Napier (MN) was more than 2% higher this afternoon. The investment advisor reported $20.5 billion in assets under management during September, down 1.0% from $20.7 billion in assets at the end of August.

