Financial Sector Update for 10/10/2023: TFC, JPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

October 10, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.9%.

Truist Financial (TFC) is in discussions to sell its insurance brokerage division to Stone Point for about $10 billion, Semafor reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Truist Financial was climbing nearly 5% pre-bell.

JPMorgan (JPM) was slightly advancing after saying it has expanded its Fusion data technology to the cloud-native delivery of custody, fund accounting, and middle office data to institutional investors.

