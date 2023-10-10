Financial Sector Update for 10/10/2023: TFC, JPM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.3%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.4% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.9%.

Truist Financial (TFC) is in discussions to sell its insurance brokerage division to Stone Point for about $10 billion, Semafor reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Truist Financial was climbing nearly 5% pre-bell.

JPMorgan (JPM) was slightly advancing after saying it has expanded its Fusion data technology to the cloud-native delivery of custody, fund accounting, and middle office data to institutional investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.