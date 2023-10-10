Financial Sector Update for 10/10/2023: TFC, ABCB, JPM

Financial stocks advanced in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 0.8% to $27,377, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries tumbled 16 basis points to 4.64%.

In economic news, wholesale inventories fell 0.1% in August, unrevised from the advance reading as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.3% decrease in July.

In company news, Truist Financial (TFC) is in talks to sell its insurance brokerage division to Stone Point for about $10 billion, Semafor reported. Truist shares jumped 6.6%.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) shares climbed 2.6% after DA Davidson upgraded the company to buy from neutral with a target price of $44.

JPMorgan (JPM) rose 0.9% after the company expanded its Fusion data technology to the cloud-native delivery of custody, fund accounting and middle office data to institutional investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.