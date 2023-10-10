News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 10/10/2023: TFC, ABCB, JPM

October 10, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Financial stocks advanced in Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.7%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.8%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 0.8% to $27,377, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries tumbled 16 basis points to 4.64%.

In economic news, wholesale inventories fell 0.1% in August, unrevised from the advance reading as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.3% decrease in July.

In company news, Truist Financial (TFC) is in talks to sell its insurance brokerage division to Stone Point for about $10 billion, Semafor reported. Truist shares jumped 6.6%.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) shares climbed 2.6% after DA Davidson upgraded the company to buy from neutral with a target price of $44.

JPMorgan (JPM) rose 0.9% after the company expanded its Fusion data technology to the cloud-native delivery of custody, fund accounting and middle office data to institutional investors.

