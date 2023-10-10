News & Insights

Banking
MSCI

Financial Sector Update for 10/10/2023: MSCI, TFC, ABCB

October 10, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks advanced in late Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 0.8% to $27,373, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries tumbled 14 basis points to 4.66%.

In economic news, wholesale inventories fell 0.1% in August, unrevised from the advance reading as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.3% decrease in July.

In company news, MSCI (MSCI) said Tuesday it has signed an agreement to acquire Trove Research, a specialist data and advisory firm, to offer expanded climate solutions. MSCI shares rose 1.5%.

Truist Financial (TFC) is in talks to sell its insurance brokerage division to Stone Point for about $10 billion, Semafor reported. Truist shares jumped 6.1%.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) shares climbed 2.2% after DA Davidson upgraded the company to buy from neutral with a target price of $44.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSCI
TFC
ABCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.