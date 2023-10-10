Financial Sector Update for 10/10/2023: MSCI, TFC, ABCB

Financial stocks advanced in late Tuesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 0.8% to $27,373, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries tumbled 14 basis points to 4.66%.

In economic news, wholesale inventories fell 0.1% in August, unrevised from the advance reading as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following a 0.3% decrease in July.

In company news, MSCI (MSCI) said Tuesday it has signed an agreement to acquire Trove Research, a specialist data and advisory firm, to offer expanded climate solutions. MSCI shares rose 1.5%.

Truist Financial (TFC) is in talks to sell its insurance brokerage division to Stone Point for about $10 billion, Semafor reported. Truist shares jumped 6.1%.

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) shares climbed 2.2% after DA Davidson upgraded the company to buy from neutral with a target price of $44.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.