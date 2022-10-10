Financial Sector Update for 10/10/2022: VRE,ARBK,DLX,HGBL,HCI

Financial stocks pared most of their midday decline, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) slipping 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.4%, reversing an earlier slide, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.9%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.2% to $19,230, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was unchanged at 3.888%.

over 10nearly 11% after the real estate investment trust announced the sale of its Harborside 1, 2 and 3 properties in Jersey City, New Jersey, to an unnamed buyer for $420 million. Veris Monday also said it has completed the $346 million sale of the Merrill Lynch building at 101 Hudson Street, also in Jersey City.

Deluxe (DLX) rose fractionally after the check printing company late Friday said Chip Zint will become its chief financial officer on Oct. 17, succeeding Scott Bomar, who is leaving the company. Zint has been the vice president of corporate finance at Deluxe since joining the company in 2020.

Heritage Global (HGBL) jumped out to an 6.5% gain on Monday after saying its auction services unit will conduct a foreclosure sale of Forward Foods assets on Oct. 25. The assets - which include recipes, raw materials and other inventory, trademarks, social media accounts and domain names as well as its warehouse, sublicense and distribution deals - of the nutrition bars company will be offered as a single package and sold to the highest bidder, the company said.

HCI Group (HCI) climbed almost 13% after Monday pegging its pre-tax net loss from Hurricane Ian at around $78 million and said it has ample resources to meet its financial obligations to policyholders and adding the property and casualty insurance firm will continue to be financially strong after paying its storm-related claims.

Argo Blockchain (ARBK) dropped more than 23% following a Barclays downgrade of the cryptocurrency company to equal-weight from an overweight couple with a $4 reduction in price target for the stock to $3.

