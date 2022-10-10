Financial Sector Update for 10/10/2022: SSBK, GS, PZN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was climbing by 0.62% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 1% and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 1% lower.

Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) was 5% higher amid a shelf registration statement for the potential sale of up to $150 million of its securities from time to time.

Goldman Sachs (GS) has appointed Cristina Estrada as co-head of investment banking in Brazil alongside Ricardo Bellissi, according to multiple media reports. Goldman Sachs was marginally advancing recently.

Pzena Investment Management (PZN) said it has received all regulatory approvals to complete its proposed merger with and into a newly formed subsidiary of its operating company, Pzena Investment Management, for $9.60 per share in cash. Pzena Investment Management was slightly higher recently.

