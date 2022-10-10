Financial Sector Update for 10/10/2022: DLX, HGBL, HCI

Financial stocks have given back their early gains, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.1% in afternoon trading while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.7%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.7% to $19,175, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 0.5 basis points to 3.888%.

In company news, Deluxe (DLX) declined 2.4% after the check printing company late Friday said Chip Zint will become its chief financial officer on Oct. 17, succeeding Scott Bomar, who is leaving the company. Zint has been the vice president of corporate finance at Deluxe since joining the company in 2020.

Heritage Global (HGBL) jumped out to an 5.8% gain on Monday after saying its auction services unit will conduct a foreclosure sale of Forward Foods assets on Oct. 25. The assets - which include recipes, raw materials and other inventory, trademarks, social media accounts and domain names as well as its warehouse, sublicense and distribution deals - of the nutrition bars company will be offered as a single package and sold to the highest bidder, the company said.

HCI Group (HCI) climbed almost 13% after Monday pegging its pre-tax net loss from Hurricane Ian at around $78 million and said it has ample resources to meet its financial obligations to policyholders and adding the property and casualty insurance firm will continue to be financially strong after paying its storm-related claims.

