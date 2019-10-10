Financial Sector Update for 10/10/2019: INFO,BR,LAZ

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +2.34%

BAC +2.58%

WFC +1.40%

C +2.12%

USB +1.24%

Financial stocks were sharply higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing more than 0.9% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were rising over 1.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed, gaining less than 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) IHS Markit (INFO) advanced nearly 1% on Thursday after the financial data-services firm announced its purchase of Novation Analytics, a Detroit-area company that provides vehicle energy efficiency and CO2 emissions compliance figures for automakers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) rose more than 1% after the financial technology company Thursday said it was acquiring privately held Fi360 for an undisclosed amount. Broadridge said it is expecting the deal will strengthen its retirement services business by adding fiduciary software tools to its Matrix trust and trading platform.

(+) Lazard (LAZ) was ahead over 1% on Thursday after the investment firm reported a 0.9% rise in assets under management during September compared with the prior month to $230.9 billion. Market appreciation was largely responsible for the increase, contributing $4.5 billion last month, offset by $1.9 billion in net outflows and $500 million in foreign exchange depreciation during the month.

